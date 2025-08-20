General Staff: 128 combat engagements recorded on front since start of day

Since the start of the day, 128 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel attempts by the enemy to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Russian forces carried out two missile strikes, launching five missiles, 43 airstrikes and dropping 69 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,763 Shahed-type attack drones and conducted 3,892 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat clashes with Russian forces were recorded. The enemy carried out 13 airstrikes, dropped 29 guided bombs, and launched 198 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 15 strikes with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, near the settlements of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fiholivka, and towards Khatnie and Katerynivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces carried out two offensive actions near Holubivka and towards Kupiansk.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have already repelled 24 enemy assaults near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrne, and Torske, as well as towards Olhivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka. Four more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and towards Vyiimka and Fedorivka. All attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault towards the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, 10 combat clashes took place today. The enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Stepanivka, Poltavka, and Popovyi Yar. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy has launched 36 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, Dachne, and towards Bilytske, Rodynske, and Myrnohrad.

According to preliminary data, 112 Russian occupiers have been neutralized in this direction today, including 67 killed in action. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed one vehicle, four motorcycles, six UAVs, and a drone command post. Three artillery systems and 10 enemy personnel shelters were also damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Tolstoi, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, and towards Filiia, Komyshuvakha, Sichneve, and Novohryhorivka. Three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack towards the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian units attempted to advance three times but were pushed back.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.