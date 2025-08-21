NATO confirmed support for Ukraine at level of military leaders

During a video conference, military leaders of NATO member states confirmed their continued support for Ukraine and emphasized that achieving a just and lasting peace remains a priority.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, on social media platform X.

"Peace remains the priority, and it must be fair, convincing, and lasting. Our thoughts are with our brave Ukrainian brothers and sisters in arms," he said.

He described the meeting as "an excellent, frank discussion between the chiefs of staff of the NATO member states."

He separately noted the "excellent update" on the security situation from the new commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich, who was participating in this format for the first time.

Read more: Rubio to hold talks on security guarantees for Ukraine on August 21 - New York Times