Europe will have to pay lion’s share of cost of security guarantees for Ukraine - Vance

Europe will pay the lion’s share of security guarantees for Ukraine

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that European countries will have to pay the "lion's share" of the costs of security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"I don't think we should bear this burden here... The president certainly expects Europe to play a leading role here," he said.

"Regardless of what form it takes, the Europeans will have to take the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent, it's their security, and the president has made it clear that they will have to step in," Vance added.

Earlier, The Times wrote that Europeans are considering 4 options for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Rubio to hold talks on security guarantees for Ukraine on August 21 - New York Times

