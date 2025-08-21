Sybiha about strike on Mukachevo: Russia attacked American enterprise

During their attack on Zakarpattia, Russian troops struck an American electronics manufacturing company.

This was reported on social media platform X by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

"Contrary to all efforts to end the war, Russia undertook a massive combined air strike on Ukraine overnight. Hundreds of drones, hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles on civilian and energy infrastructure," the minister said.

According to Sybiha, one of the missiles struck a large American electronics manufacturer in western Ukraine, causing damage and casualties.

"A fully civilian facility that has nothing to do with defense or the military. This is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks.

No military logic or necessity, just terror against people, businesses, and normal life in our country. This is why efforts to force Russia to end the war are so critical and we reiterate Ukraine’s willingness to make every effort to bring peace closer," the Foreign Minister emphasised.

Sybiha stated that the meetings of leaders in a bilateral Ukraine-Russia and trilateral Ukraine-U.S.-Russia formats are crucial to enable diplomacy.

"Equally important is the work to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees from partners, including the United States and European allies. Overnight strikes also demonstrate the urgency of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense with additional systems and interceptors," the minister concluded.

We remind you that on the night of 21 August, Russian occupiers struck one of the enterprises in Mukachevo. As a result of the strike, storage facilities were destroyed and a fire broke out.

