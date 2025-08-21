ENG
News Photo Strike on Zakarpattia
"Shahed" fell in village of Lypovets in Zakarpattia: power lines and house damaged. PHOTO

"Shahed" attacked the village of Lypovets, Khust district, Zakarpattia.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Myroslav Biletskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. An outbuilding was damaged, windows in a residential building were smashed and a power line was damaged.

All relevant services were sent to the scene," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of 21 August, the Russian occupiers struck at one of the enterprises in Mukachevo. As a result of the attack, warehouses were destroyed and a fire broke out.

Attack on Zakarpattia on 21 August What is known
