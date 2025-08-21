Ukraine, Europe and the US develop military options to support peace talks

On August 19–20, the chiefs of general staffs of Ukraine, the United States and several European countries worked out military options to support negotiations aimed at establishing lasting peace.

This was reported by U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Joseph Holstead, according to European Pravda and cited by Censor.NET.

He said that on August 19–20, a meeting took place in Washington with the participation of the chiefs of general staffs of Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States, as well as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

"The chiefs of general staffs developed military options to support negotiations in order to establish lasting peace in Europe," Holstead noted.

According to him, the proposals will be presented to security advisers "for proper consideration within the framework of ongoing diplomatic efforts."