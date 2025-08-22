ENG
News Drone attack on Russian regions
Drones attacked Volgograd: more than ten explosions heard in city

Ukrainian drones attacked the Lipetsk region

On the night of 22 August, dozens of explosions were heard over Volgograd. Debris from drones caused dry grass to catch fire, and the airport went into "Carpet" mode.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

According to local residents, more than ten explosions were heard over the city. They say that the drones flew low over the city, the sound of engines could be heard, and flashes were visible in the sky over the Volga.

Residents also reported loud explosions in neighbouring Volzhsky.

Governor Andrey Bocharov announced a massive UAV attack on the Volgograd region.

"Debris fell in the south of Volgograd, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the "Shpalopropitka" railway station was hit.

