Gas supply stopped in Kostiantynivka due to damage to gas distribution station

Gas distribution has been suspended in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. The gas distribution station was damaged as a result of the shelling of the city.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

"Due to numerous damages, it was not possible to maintain working pressure in the gas supply system of Kostiantynivka, which led to the suspension of gas distribution to consumers in the city," the statement said.

According to Donetskoblgaz, given the security situation in the city, the inability of emergency services to respond in a timely manner to localize and eliminate emergency situations, the shortage of personnel, and the lack of safety guarantees for employees during the performance of work, further work to restore gas supply in Kostiantynivka is not possible.

