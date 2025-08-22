Day in Donetsk region: 2,450 enemy strikes along front line and in residential areas. Two people were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 10 settlements were under fire: the towns of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Mykolaivka, the villages of Droysheve, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Yarova, Bokove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Mykhailivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

Pokrovsk district

In Zolotyi Kolodyazh, Pokrovsk district, a civilian was injured and a private house was damaged as a result of an FPV drone strike.

Kramatorsk district

Russians dropped 11 KAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka, injuring one person and damaging 9 apartment buildings, 2 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a cultural centre, a shopping centre, 30 trade pavilions, and three outbuildings.

In Druzhkivka, a Gerbera UAV hit a private house. In Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, an FPV drone hit a private house.

Four drones attacked Lyman, damaging two private houses and two outbuildings. In Yarova, an enemy FPV drone damaged a private house, an outbuilding, and a car.

In Mykolaivka, a drone hit a private yard, damaging an outbuilding and a car. A civilian car was damaged in Mykhailivka, Oleksandrivka district.

In addition, Russia shelled Kostiantynivka in the morning, damaging an apartment building. Novoselivka of the Lyman district also came under fire, where a private house was damaged.

