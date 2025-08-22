Russian troops were able to advance in Serebrianka forestry, but Defence Forces pushed them back from Tolstoy area - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops intensified their offensive near Serebrianka and Olhivske, but Ukrainian defenders drove the enemy back from the Tolstoy area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced in the Serebrianka forestry, near Serebrianka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Olhivske (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region). The enemy was driven back from Tolstoy (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

