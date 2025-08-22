1 408 2
Massive strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: number of houses and a gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka. Residential buildings and infrastructure came under attack.
According to Censor.NET, photos of the aftermath were published by the head of the RMA Filashkin and the head of the CMA Horbunov.
Russian troops have been bombarding the city for several hours, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure.
Private and apartment buildings, a shop, "Ukrposhta" and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Ruscists used FPV drones and FAB-250 aerial bombs
One person was wounded in the shelling.
It is known that gas supply was cut off in the city due to the shelling.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password