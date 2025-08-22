Massive strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: number of houses and a gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka. Residential buildings and infrastructure came under attack.

According to Censor.NET, photos of the aftermath were published by the head of the RMA Filashkin and the head of the CMA Horbunov.

Russian troops have been bombarding the city for several hours, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Private and apartment buildings, a shop, "Ukrposhta" and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Ruscists used FPV drones and FAB-250 aerial bombs

One person was wounded in the shelling.

It is known that gas supply was cut off in the city due to the shelling.

