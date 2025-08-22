Ukraine’s Medical Forces report critical shortage of specialists: units only 50% staffed

The staffing level of medical services in the Armed Forces stands at around 50%, significantly affecting the system’s ability to fully carry out its tasks.

Nataliia Chorna, head of the Civil-Military Cooperation Department of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this at a briefing at Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, at present our units are only 50% staffed, which prevents us from fully performing our duties, because it is people we are lacking," she stated.

Chorna also noted that hospitals are under excessive strain due to the constant influx of wounded.

"As a result, we are forced to involve civilian healthcare institutions, with which we are actively cooperating. There are also difficulties with restoring military personnel’s documents, as this must be done within tight deadlines, which is not always possible. In addition, the psychological vulnerability of our servicemen is of great importance, especially those released from captivity," the head of the Civil-Military Cooperation Department of the Medical Forces Command added.

