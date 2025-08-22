Ruscists strike Kupiansk: two killed, another four injured

On Friday, August 22, Russian forces struck the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region. Casualties have been reported.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office announced this, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, at around 8:30 a.m., the Russian army hit the city of Kupiansk, killing a man who had just turned 61 the day before.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., the occupiers attacked the city again. A 66-year-old woman was killed. Three women and another man suffered acute shock.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes that resulted in the deaths of civilians (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

