Zelenskyy ready to discuss territorial issues at meeting with Putin - Kyslytsia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is open to discussing territorial issues in negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsya in an interview with NBC News.

"I think President Zelenskyy has been very clear, and President Zelenskyy is guided both by the legal framework in Ukraine and by public sentiment, and the public is categorically opposed to trading our land for peace. And that was clearly stated as our position in Washington. But when we talked about territorial issues, I think President Zelensky made it very clear that he is ready to sit down with President Putin and discuss this, and the starting point for talks on the territorial issue is the line of demarcation that currently exists there," the diplomat explained.

Also remind, that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, warned against attempts to pressure Ukraine into ceding part of its territory to Russia during possible peace negotiations.

Read more: Russia doing everything to prevent Trump from imposing sanctions against it – Zelenskyy