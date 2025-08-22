Russia doing everything to prevent Trump from imposing sanctions against it – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Russia is currently doing everything possible to delay the end of the war in Ukraine.

The head of state said this during a press conference with Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports.

"I believe that a week or two ago, Russia was where it is now. It does not want and never wanted to end the war. It wants to put forward ultimatums, and through ultimatums delay the possibility of ending this war. They are doing everything so that President Trump does not impose sanctions on them and so that the United States does not exert the pressure it can," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that Russia’s intentions have certainly not changed.

See more: Zelenskyy meets Rutte in Kyiv: Main topic – security guarantees for Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"The trip to Washington demonstrated Europe’s unity. In just one day, leaders gathered and came — this is a major success for Ukraine. And it is a strong signal to the United States that this is how the countries of the world unite. Very quickly, because they are fully on Ukraine’s side," the president said.

According to him, the fact that the United States decided to join security guarantees for Ukraine is a success for Europe.

"We still don’t know, maybe I am saying the word ‘success’ too loudly, but today it sounded like success. Because Ukraine needs security guarantees. But without America, Europe will not be able to provide all the opportunities it is capable of. And it is clear why, for various reasons. … I don’t know how this will end, but it is better than it was a week or two ago. Such unity in Washington has taken place. So far, it is political, just the first steps as our teams work on security guarantees. But this was an important signal from America and from the president (Trump -Ed.)," he concluded.

Watch more: Putin understands nothing but strength and pressure – Zelensky. VIDEO