News
NATO plans to increase military assistance to Ukraine in 2025 - Dragone, head of Alliance’s military committee

Ukraine will receive even more weapons from NATO countries

In 2024, Ukraine received $50 billion in military aid from its NATO allies. This year, the amounts will be even greater.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Corriere della Sera, this was stated by the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavolo Drago.

"In 2024, the volume of aid transferred reached $50 billion. As of January 1, 2025, we have already reached $33 billion, but by the end of the year we will match the previous figure; the forecasts are very optimistic," he said.

He emphasized that NATO countries intend to continue military assistance and even increase it.

"The Ukrainian army is a model for Europe. At every opportunity, NATO reiterates that our full support for Ukraine has never changed and will not change until there is a just and lasting peace," Dragone added.

