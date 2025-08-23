In coming days, drafts on architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine will be ready, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, during which he stressed that there is now a real chance to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is a very special day in Ukraine - National Flag Day. Thank you, Dick, for such important and warm words of support to our people, to all Ukrainians. We really appreciate the assistance from the Netherlands and the solidarity of the Dutch people. Thank you for standing with us and helping to protect lives," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that they also talked about diplomatic work with partners and meetings in Washington.

Read more: US should apply sanctions "almost immediately" if Russia refuses to meet Zelenskyy and Putin - Kyslytsia

"Now there is a real chance to end this war. Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring real peace closer. However, Russia shows no intention of peace on its part and continues to shell our cities. We have the same view of all the signals coming from Moscow these days. We need pressure that will change their position and a meeting at the highest level to discuss all issues," the President said.

The parties also discussed security guarantees.

"Teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are currently working on their architecture. All the developments will be ready in the coming days. We talked about how the Netherlands can increase its involvement in this process and help with security guarantees," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Russia doing everything to prevent Trump from imposing sanctions against it – Zelenskyy

In addition, Zelenskyy and Schoof talked about joint projects and investments in Ukrainian defence production: "We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future. Thank you!"