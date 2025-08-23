In Russia, town of 35,000 people was cut off from water to extinguish Novoshakhtynsk Oil Refinery

In the Rostov region of Russia, the town of Krasny Sulin has been cut off from water supplies to help extinguish a fire at the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery. The fire has been burning for three days.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media outlets.

Earlier, in Krasny Sulin, home to over 35,000 people, Novoshakhtynsk, and neighboring villages and hamlets, water pressure in taps had already been reduced due to the fire.

Residents are promised water delivery "upon request"; restoration is planned after pressure testing of the networks and filling of the reservoirs.

The Novoshakhtynsk oil refinery, which until 2021 was linked to Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, caught fire after an attack by Ukrainian drones on the night of August 21. Novoshakhtinsk plant director Sergey Bondarenko said yesterday that despite the smoke in the air, there were no dangerous levels of pollutants.

