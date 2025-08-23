Russians launch attack drones in Ukraine - Air Force

On the evening of Saturday, August 23, Russian invaders launched strike drones over Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

An enemy UAV from the Chernihiv region entered the Brovary district of the Kyiv region, as reported at 6:20 p.m.

Hostile strike UAVs in the northeast and east of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest, were reported at 18:49.

