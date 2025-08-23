Drones attacked number of Russian regions: airports delayed and canceled flights

On Saturday, August 23, a number of Russian airports suspended flights due to drone attacks.

This was reported by Rosaviatsiya and local Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.

Flights have been suspended at airports in Saratov, Volgograd, Kaluga, and Nizhny Novgorod. Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg has also temporarily suspended operations due to the threat.

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, more than 40 flights have been delayed at Pulkovo Airport.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that 32 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Kaluga, Bryansk, Novgorod, Leningrad, Tver, Smolensk, and Tula regions of Russia.

