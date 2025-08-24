Merz on peace for Ukraine: 200 metres out of 10 kilometres have been covered

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after a meeting of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, estimated the progress in ending the war in Ukraine at two per cent.

He said this on Saturday, 23 August, at the congress of the Christian Democratic Union, DW reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Yes, we have taken the first steps. But I'll put it figuratively: we are at a distance of 10 kilometres and have gone maybe the first 200 metres, no more. But in any case, we are moving in the right direction," the German Chancellor said.

However, in his opinion, the leadership of Germany and the European Union has not yet made "greater diplomatic efforts than in the last three weeks".

"Let no one else say today that we are only discussing arms supplies," the German politician said.

Merz added that, given Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements, "it should be clear to everyone how difficult the task will be" to reach a settlement in the coming weeks or even months.

He concluded by calling for not giving up on this goal and continuing to pursue peace in Ukraine.

