ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8533 visitors online
News Independence Day
314 4

Free Ukraine is free Europe - von der Leyen congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

Von der Leyen congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Ukrainians on Ukraine's Independence Day.

She wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"A free, democratic, and independent Ukraine. That is what you are fighting for.

This is what our efforts are focused on.

We are with you, for as long as it takes. Because a free Ukraine means a free Europe. Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" she wrote.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on Independence Day: On 24 February, Ukraine came of age and stopped world’s second largest army. VIDEO

Author: 

Independence Day (100) Ursula von der Leyen (277)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 