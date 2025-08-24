314 4
Free Ukraine is free Europe - von der Leyen congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Ukrainians on Ukraine's Independence Day.
She wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
"A free, democratic, and independent Ukraine. That is what you are fighting for.
This is what our efforts are focused on.
We are with you, for as long as it takes. Because a free Ukraine means a free Europe. Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" she wrote.
