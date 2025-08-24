Canada will provide Ukraine with $1 billion for supply of drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles - Prime Minister Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced $1 billion in aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he made the announcement during the Independence Day celebrations in Ukraine.

"At the G7 summit in June, Canada pledged an additional $2 billion in military aid. Today, I am proud to announce that more than $1 billion of this amount will be used to strengthen your arsenal of weapons," Carney said.

According to the prime minister, this will include the supply of drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles, which will arrive next month.

"We are also contributing to the financing of the most necessary package. We will be providing tens of millions for emergency medical care and the creation of bomb shelters," the Canadian Prime Minister added.

