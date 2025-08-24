Putin is not Gorbachev. He seeks empire, not perestroika - Canadian Prime Minister Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated the need to deter Russia from any new attempts to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe.

He made this statement in a speech during celebrations marking Ukraine's Independence Day, according to Censor.NET.

"We know that Putin can never be trusted. We understand that true peace and security require reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. When US President Ronald Reagan held peace talks with the USSR on nuclear disarmament, his motto was 'Trust, but verify'. But Vladimir Putin is not Mikhail Gorbachev. He brings darkness, not openness. He seeks empire, not perestroika. Putin has repeatedly broken his promises, from the Minsk agreements to the present day," the Canadian prime minister emphasized.

He recalled that Putin unleashed a war against Ukraine, terrorizing it.

See also: Canadian Prime Minister Carney arrives in Kyiv

"He stole your children. But Putin can be stopped. The Russian economy is weakening, he is becoming increasingly isolated, while our alliance is becoming stronger, more determined, and more united. I highly value Trump's leadership in creating opportunities for peace. ... But when that peace comes, we cannot simply trust and verify. We must deter and reinforce. We must deter Russia from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have so long and bravely defended Ukraine," Carney said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that when peace comes, Ukraine should be strengthened, its cities rebuilt, and its industries expanded, laying the foundation for true prosperity.

"And when that peace comes, and it will come, Canada will be there," he concluded.

Read more: World leaders congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day (updated)