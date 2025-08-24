World leaders congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day

World leaders have issued congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day.

Yes, greetings were sent by Pope Leo XIV.

"I want to assure you of my prayers for the people of Ukraine who are suffering from the war, especially for all those who have been physically wounded, for those who have lost loved ones, and for those who have been deprived of their homes. May God Himself comfort them; may He strengthen the wounded and grant eternal peace to the deceased.

I implore the Lord to touch the hearts of people of goodwill, so that the clamor of weapons may cease and give way to dialogue, opening the way to peace for the benefit of all. I entrust your people to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace," he said.

US President Donald Trump emphasized in a letter that "the United States respects your struggle, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent state."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted in his congratulatory message that cooperation between the countries contributes to the prosperity of their peoples and "continues to grow stronger every year, taking on a multidimensional and multilayered character."

"I am convinced that the strategic partnership between Turkey and Ukraine is of paramount importance for trust and stability at both the regional and global levels. On this occasion, I would like to once again express my best wishes to Your Excellency for happiness and good health, as well as peace, prosperity, and well-being to the friendly people of Ukraine," he added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that Ukrainians "are defending themselves with great courage against Russia's attacks. They are fighting for our system based on freedom in Europe and for a just peace. On Independence Day, we stand firmly on their side – today and in the future."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that Ukrainians are fighting for a free, democratic, and independent country.

"This is what our efforts are aimed at. We are with you, for as long as it takes. Because a free Ukraine means a free Europe. Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" she wrote.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stated Beijing's readiness to cooperate with Ukraine in order to steer bilateral relations toward stable and long-term development and bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands praised the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people:

"I salute his perseverance and hope, which inspire many people around the world. Rest assured that the Netherlands will be with you every step of the way. As long as it takes."

King Charles III and his wife expressed their admiration for the indomitable courage of the Ukrainian people.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said in her greeting that the country remains committed to supporting Ukrainians affected by the war:

"Switzerland continues to strongly condemn Russia's war against Ukraine. We firmly support your country in its quest for a just and lasting peace."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: "We stand together with the Ukrainian people. Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom and security, but also for ours. Glory to Ukraine!"

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda recorded a video greeting in Ukrainian:

"For four years now, you have been fighting for the opportunity to live in your free homeland. Every day, you show the world an unprecedented example of courage and determination, stopping the brutal Moscow horde. No matter how difficult it may be for you, know that Lithuania will always be by your side, always helping you with all possible means—military, political, and financial."

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi also congratulated citizens on Independence Day in Ukrainian. He noted that the Kremlin will never be able to divide the peoples of Moldova and Ukraine.