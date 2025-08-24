DIU and Third Corps liberated Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region: enemy lost about company of personnel. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders have liberated Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

A successful offensive operation was carried out by the forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department, in particular the Artan unit, and the 2nd assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade. The units knocked out the occupants and regained control over Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

According to intercepts, the operation caught the occupiers by surprise. The enemy lost about a company of personnel and was forced to move reserves from other parts of the frontline.

It is noted that due to the coordinated work of intelligence, attack aircraft, heavy equipment and UAVs, Ukrainian units improved their tactical position and strengthened the defence of the strip in the direction.

"As of now, Novomykhailivka has been cleared of Russians and is under full control of the Ukrainian army. Our flags are returning to where they should be," the Defence Intelligence said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "we have very, very positive results in Donbas", promising details later.