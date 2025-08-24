Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, 23 civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued to attack settlements in the Donetsk region, causing deaths and destruction.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, on 23 August, 1898, enemy attacks on the front line and the residential sector were recorded, and one person was killed in the shelling.

Six settlements were under fire: the towns of Bilozerske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, and the village of Torske.

It is noted that 23 civilian objects were destroyed, including 17 residential buildings.

Kostiantynivka withstood 15 enemy attacks, including 11 bomb attacks. Russians killed a civilian, damaged 12 apartment buildings, and three educational institutions.

An apartment building was damaged in Druzhkivka as a result of an FPV drone strike. Three FPV drones struck Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, damaging two private houses, a medical facility, and a civilian car. A private house was damaged in the Torske of the Druzhkivka district.

Belozerskoye was attacked by Russian troops with an FPV drone - a private house was damaged.

















