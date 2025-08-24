Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: two people injured, ambulance damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians struck the Kharkiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts of the Kharkiv region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians used missiles, guided bombs, and drones of various types against the civilian population. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

For example, in the Kupiansk district, medical ambulances, apartment blocks, and private houses were damaged as a result of hostile shelling. Two local residents were injured in the village of Kivsharivka.

An enemy shelling with the use of a guided aerial bomb took place in Izium district. As a result, a household was damaged. The premises of a hangar of an idle farm were damaged.

Private houses and a car were damaged in the territory of Dergachiv community as a result of shelling.

A civilian enterprise warehouse in Korotych village caught fire due to UAV attacks. Agricultural machinery and cars were damaged.













