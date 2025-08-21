Day in Kharkiv region: Russians attacked region with missile and nine UAVs: two people were killed and four civilian objects were damaged. PHOTO

Over the past day, 9 localities in the Kharkiv region came under hostile attack. Two casualties were reported as a result of the shelling. In particular, a 70-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were killed near the village of Petrivka in the Zolochiv district. A 41-year-old man who was injured in the shelling in Kharkiv on 18 August sought medical assistance.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 1 missile (preliminary), 6 Geranium-2 UAVs, 1 Lancet UAV, 2 Molniya UAVs, and 3 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:

In the Kharkiv district, 3 private houses were damaged: in the village of Prudyanka and the village of Slatyno;

In the Chuhuiv district, an agricultural enterprise in the village of Prolisne and a car in the village of Staryi Saltiv were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged in the village of Petrivka.

In addition, 167 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Thus, in the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fiholivka, and in the directions of Khatne and Katerynivka. Two Russian attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Holubivka and in the direction of Kupiansk.

