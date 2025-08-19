Russian strike on Kharkiv on 18 August: Emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations have been completed in a 5-storey building that came under Russian attack on 18 August.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the terrorist attack killed 7 people, including 2 children. Another 24 residents were injured, including 6 children. Two people were rescued.

It is reported that 140 rescuers, pyrotechnics, dog handlers, psychologists and 39 units of equipment from Kharkiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, and Zakarpattia garrisons of the State Emergency Service were working at the site of the enemy shelling.

In total, more than 1500 square metres of the building's interior have been cleared of debris, and about 500 cubic metres of construction waste and metal structures have been removed.

As a reminder, on the morning of 18 August, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". A hit was recorded in the Industrial district.
















