Russians attacked ambulance with drone in Kharkiv region: two medics wounded. PHOTO

Today, on 19 August, an enemy drone hit an ambulance in the Kharkiv region, injuring medical workers.

This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the police received information that an enemy FPV drone had hit an ambulance while responding to a call in the Kupiansk district.

The attack injured the medical workers in the vehicle. Police took 57 and 43-year-old men with explosive wounds to hospital.

An investigative team, forensic experts and police explosives experts arrived at the scene to document the war crime.