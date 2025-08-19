ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10269 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
558 3

Russians attacked ambulance with drone in Kharkiv region: two medics wounded. PHOTO

Today, on 19 August, an enemy drone hit an ambulance in the Kharkiv region, injuring medical workers.

This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the police received information that an enemy FPV drone had hit an ambulance while responding to a call in the Kupiansk district.

The attack injured the medical workers in the vehicle. Police took 57 and 43-year-old men with explosive wounds to hospital.

Watch more: 11-year-old boy wounded as result of Russian attack on Chornobaivka. VIDEO

Russians attacked an ambulance in the Kharkiv region

An investigative team, forensic experts and police explosives experts arrived at the scene to document the war crime.

Russians attacked an ambulance in the Kharkiv region

Author: 

shoot out (14421) Kharkivska region (903) Kup’yanskyy district (257)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 