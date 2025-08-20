ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
Two people were killed as result of strike by enemy FPV drone on civilian car in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Today, on 20 August, two civilians were killed near the village of Petrivka in the Kharkiv region as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike.

This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at 08:30 a.m., the Russian military struck a civilian car ZAZ-1103 Slavuta with an attack drone. The incident occurred on the road near the village of Petrivka, Zolochiv territorial community.

The attack reportedly killed the 70-year-old driver and his 71-year-old female partner.

Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region

The investigative team, forensic experts and police explosives experts arrived at the scene.

Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region

