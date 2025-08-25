EU preparing 19th package of sanctions and will discuss use of revenues from frozen Russian assets, - Politico

At its upcoming summit, the European Union plans to consider the use of revenues from frozen Russian assets, as well as the adoption of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

Politico writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on Thursday and Friday, EU defence ministers will meet to discuss further military support for Ukraine and assistance to the Ukrainian defence industry. EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas and NATO Deputy Secretary General will participate in the meetings.

A meeting of foreign ministers is scheduled for Saturday. Key topics include pressure on Russia to force a ceasefire and the use of profits from frozen assets.

Ukraine currently receives interest from these funds, while the process of direct confiscation of approximately €275 billion remains blocked.

