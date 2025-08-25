Zelenskyy appoints Yevhen Khmara as head of SSU Special Operations Center "A"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yevhen Khmara as head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the corresponding Presidential Decree No. 657/2025.

"Appoint Yevhen Leonidovych Khmara head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document reads.

At the same time, by Decree No. 656/2025, the president dismissed Khmara from his previous post as head of the SSU’s Special Operations Center for Counter Terrorism, Protection of Criminal Proceedings Participants, and Law Enforcement Personnel.

"Dismiss Yevhen Leonidovych Khmara from the post of head of the Special Operations Center for Counterterrorism, Protection of Criminal Proceedings Participants, and Law Enforcement Personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document states.

