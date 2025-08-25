Ruscists strike Slatyne in Kharkiv region with MLRS: woman injured, gas pipeline and power lines damaged

Russian occupation forces fired multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the town of Slatyne in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET informs.

A woman born in 1958 was injured in the attack. At least two private houses, a gas pipeline system, and a power line were damaged.

"Paramedics are now providing medical assistance to the victim, who sustained a shrapnel wound to her arm. Energy and gas service crews are inspecting the damaged networks. According to preliminary information, the Russians launched two rockets: one struck a densely populated residential area, and the other landed on the outskirts of the settlement," the City Military Administration added.

