ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11121 visitors online
News Attack of drones
723 0

Ukraine is being attacked by Russian strike UAVs – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of August 25, Russian forces launched attack drones at Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

  • In Sumy and Chernihiv regions, enemy UAVs were heading south.

Read more: Trump: Russia–Ukraine war has turned out to be "big personality conflict"

Author: 

drone (1948) Air forces (1651) war in Ukraine (3549)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 