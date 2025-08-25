723 0
Ukraine is being attacked by Russian strike UAVs – Air Force
On the evening of August 25, Russian forces launched attack drones at Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of strike drones
- In Sumy and Chernihiv regions, enemy UAVs were heading south.
