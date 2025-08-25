U.S. no longer spending "any money" on aid to Ukraine – Trump

US leader Donald Trump has said that the United States is no longer providing aid to Ukraine. This is the responsibility of NATO.

He said this at a meeting with journalists at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

Trump recalled the assistance provided to Ukraine by the previous US administration under Joe Biden, saying that it was about "$350 billion".

"I said that Zelenskyy is the best salesman I've ever met because he came into the country and walked out with $50 billion and walked out every time. We are not paying any money to Ukraine anymore. It's the opposite: they go through NATO, ask for missiles, and we sell the missiles to NATO. NATO pays us in full and does with them whatever it wants," Trump explained.

The US president was also asked if he had spoken to the Russian dictator since last Monday, after meeting with Zelensky and European leaders. Trump answered in the affirmative.

"Every conversation with him [Putin] is good, but then, unfortunately, Kyiv or another city gets bombed, and I get very angry. And, well, what I thought would be the easiest thing, frankly, was Russia and Ukraine. But it turns out these are some serious personality conflicts. It’s one of those things. But we will stop it," he added." he added.

