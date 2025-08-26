Ukraine ready for negotiations with Putin in any place, - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready for further steps towards peace. In particular, negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin in any format and in any region of the world.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post on X.

"We are ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any formats and geographies. We are ready to put an end to the killing and give diplomacy a chance," Sybiha stressed.

As the diplomat noted, Moscow cannot delay constructive decisions indefinitely. If it continues to refuse negotiations, Russia will face consequences, he said, including tougher sanctions and the strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities. Sybiha also thanked allies for their support and emphasised that Ukraine remains committed to transatlantic security and its role as a reliable partner.

