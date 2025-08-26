19th package of EU sanctions against Russia will not include new restrictions on energy resources, - Politico

The new, 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia does not provide for additional restrictions on the sale of energy resources. According to European diplomats, the main pressure on Moscow may come from the US, while the EU will focus on restricting the activities of the "shadow fleet" and companies that help circumvent sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports this with reference to European diplomats.

They said on condition of anonymity that the new round of sanctions would not include any new serious restrictions on the sale of Russian energy resources.

The package, the 19th since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, is to be announced next month and will target ships in the "shadow fleet" and companies that help Russia circumvent existing rules.

However, the most painful consequences for Moscow will come if secondary sanctions are imposed on companies or countries that do business with Russia. But the real impact of these sanctions will be felt from the US.

