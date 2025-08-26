Russians enter villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, AFU trying to hold positions – Dnipro OSGT
Russian forces entered the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was confirmed by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.
"Yes, the Russians entered and are trying to gain a foothold. Our troops are fighting to hold their positions," he said.
As a reminder, earlier on August 26 the monitoring project DeepState reported that Russian troops had entered these settlements.
