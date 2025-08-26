Five people were injured as result of enemy attacks on Kherson and region

On August 26, five civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson and the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office and data from the Kherson Regional State Administration.



As noted, on August 26, 2025, the Russian army used helicopters, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles to attack settlements in the Kherson region.



As of 17:00, five people are known to have been wounded.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked a car on the road between the villages of Klapaia and Chornobaivka with a drone.

A 47-year-old medical director and a 38-year-old doctor from one of the healthcare facilities were injured as a result of the hostile attack. They are believed to have suffered blast injuries. The victims went to the hospital on their own.

Two more people were injured by explosives dropped from a drone in the regional center and Antonivka.

Read more: Russians kill one and wound 18 in Kherson region during day

At around 7:00 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked Antonivka with a UAV. A 59-year-old man was hit by the enemy strike. He suffered explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to his chest and abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

At noon, Russian troops attacked a man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. The 50-year-old Kherson resident suffered explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to his forearm. The victim is under medical supervision.

In addition, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Russian army attacked Mykilsk with artillery.

Due to enemy shelling, a 55-year-old woman suffered explosive trauma, concussion, and head contusion. The victim was provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Private and apartment buildings, official and civilian vehicles, and an electrical substation were also damaged.