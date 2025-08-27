ENG
Ruscists struck Kherson with artillery: woman killed, another wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupiers struck Kherson in the morning, resulting in one dead and one wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

At about 4:45 a.m., the Russians fired artillery at the city.

The shelling killed an 81-year-old woman. A 53-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalised.

Shelling of Kherson on 27 August 2025 One fatality

