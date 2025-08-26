ENG
Russians attack apartment building in Kherson’s Tsentralnyi district with strike drone – RMA. VIDEO

Russian terrorists attacked a residential building in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson with a strike drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the enemy strike, several apartments were damaged. Two women, born in 1959 and 1962, were injured in their own homes. They sustained blast injuries, concussions and shrapnel wounds. One victim is in moderate condition, the other in serious condition. Ambulance crews transported them to the hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical care," Prokudin stated.

