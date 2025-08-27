Energy and gas infrastructure facilities attacked by Russian troops in 6 regions - Ministry of Energy

On the night of August 27, Russian occupation forces struck Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure facilities in six regions.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

On the night of August 26-27, the enemy carried out another massive terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Targeted destructive strikes were carried out on energy and gas transportation facilities in six regions of Ukraine, namely the Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.

The damage is currently being assessed. Emergency and rescue services are working at the site of the strikes.

Read more: Russia attacked DTEK enrichment plant in Donetsk region: building completely destroyed

Around 1 a.m., a drone strike damaged equipment at one of the key substations in Sumy, leaving a significant part of the city and industrial consumers without power.



In the Poltava region, the enemy deliberately launched a comprehensive attack on gas transportation infrastructure facilities, causing significant damage," the Ministry of Energy said.

Currently, energy and gas companies are working to restore supplies.

"We view the Russian attacks as a continuation of the Russian Federation's deliberate policy of destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on the eve of the heating season. This is yet another act of energy terrorism directed against the civilian population," they concluded.

Read more: Ruscists massively attacked one of TPP - Ministry of Energy