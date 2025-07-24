Ruscists massively attacked one of TPP - Ministry of Energy

On the night of July 24, the enemy carried out a massive shelling of one of the thermal power plants (TPPs) in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

According to the ministry, a critical infrastructure facility that has nothing to do with military facilities came under enemy fire.

"Such targeted attacks are yet another proof of the aggressor's terror and genocidal policy. This is another attempt to intimidate Ukrainians and deprive us of light and heat," the ministry said in an official statement.

Currently, power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

As a reminder, Russian troops attacked the village of Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region with an air strike. The bodies of three people were found under the rubble of a house. A family died: A 57-year-old woman, her 58-year-old husband and their 36-year-old son.

At night, racists attacked Cherkasy with rockets, 7 people were injured, including a child. Debris fell in several parts of the regional center. At least fifteen apartment buildings were damaged. Windows were smashed and roofs were damaged. Educational and healthcare institutions, forestry, the city cemetery, garages, and cars were also damaged.

Russiaalso struck at the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region, including seaports, transportation hubs, and residential areas. Logistics facilities, railroad rolling stock, houses in the city and buildings in the historic center were hit.