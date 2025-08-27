Tusk to appoint security adviser for talks on war in Ukraine - media

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will have his own security advisor in order to exclude the president's representatives from participating in expert negotiations on ending hostilities in Ukraine.

This is reported by Gazeta Wyborcza, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, Robert Kupecki, the current Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs responsible for security policy and transatlantic relations, will become an advisor. From 2008 to 2012, he served as Poland's ambassador to the United States and later as Deputy Minister of Defense.

His task will be to directly inform the prime minister about the international situation and security threats, as well as to participate in high-level meetings in NATO countries on ending the war in Ukraine. At such meetings, Kupiecki will promote the Polish position.

According to the newspaper, the appointment of the adviser is a preventive measure against the presidential palace, which also claims influence in foreign policy.

