Russians attacked residential area and hospital town in Kramatorsk with drones: one person seriously injured

Today, 27 August, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast three times, leaving one person wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 10:20 a.m., two enemy UAVs struck a private sector and a hospital town.

According to preliminary information, one person was wounded and is in serious condition.

At 11:00 a.m., the Kramatorsk community suffered a third strike.

Russian troops used UAVs to strike the private sector.

The final consequences of the shelling are being determined, and all relevant services are working.