Next year, Ukraine ready to manufacture millions of drones, but financing needed, - Ministry of Defence

Ukraine is ready to manufacture millions of drones over the next year, but funding is needed.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

Deputy Ministers of Defence of Ukraine Serhii Boiev and Hanna Hvozdiar met with a delegation from the Czech Ministry of Defence led by Deputy Minister Daniel Blazkovec.

The parties discussed the optimisation of ammunition procurement and delivery processes within the framework of the "Czech Initiative".

Aleš Vitečka, Director of the Intergovernmental Agency for Military Cooperation at the Czech Ministry of Defence, familiarised the Ukrainian side with the relevant delivery schedules.

Boiev emphasised that Ukraine's need for ammunition remains high.

The parties also discussed the need to finance Ukraine's defence industry and the prospects for joint projects with the Czech defence sector. "Ukrainian companies are ready to produce millions of drones next year. However, financing is needed to fully use the capacity," Hvozdiar said.

