"Zemledeliye" went for fertilisers: UAVs of 27th Pechersk Brigade eliminated enemy engineering complex on move. VIDEO

Another minus in Russia's arsenal - and another plus in Ukraine's drone skills. In the Zaporizhzhia sector, a UAV strike unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine successfully eliminated the Russian remote mining system "Zemledeliye", the brigade's official telegram channel reports.

This engineering reconnaissance and fire complex is designed to quickly create minefields and poses a serious threat to Ukrainian troops. Thanks to the professional actions of the drone operators, the enemy equipment was detected while on the move and attacked from the air. The strike UAVs carried out precise drops, which led to the complete destruction of the vehicle, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Another "Cargo 200" for Russia: wooden boxes with occupiers’ bodies under "Farewell of Slavianka". VIDEO