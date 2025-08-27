"Zemledeliye" went for fertilisers: UAVs of 27th Pechersk Brigade eliminated enemy engineering complex on move. VIDEO
Another minus in Russia's arsenal - and another plus in Ukraine's drone skills. In the Zaporizhzhia sector, a UAV strike unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine successfully eliminated the Russian remote mining system "Zemledeliye", the brigade's official telegram channel reports.
This engineering reconnaissance and fire complex is designed to quickly create minefields and poses a serious threat to Ukrainian troops. Thanks to the professional actions of the drone operators, the enemy equipment was detected while on the move and attacked from the air. The strike UAVs carried out precise drops, which led to the complete destruction of the vehicle, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password