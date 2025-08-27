Number of shellings from Russia has increased in Chernihiv region, according, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The situation on the border with Russia remains tense: the enemy has increased the number of shelling attacks on the territory of the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by State Border Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Both in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as well as in the Kharkiv region, Russia continues to shell Ukrainian territory. Even if we compare the recent period, the number of shellings in the Chernihiv region has increased," Demchenko said.

According to him, the enemy is actively using aviation to strike the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, destroying infrastructure and conducting targeted shelling of populated areas. In the Sumy region, the Russians are using small infantry groups, but the number of attacks on Ukrainian positions is significantly lower than before.

State Border Service units in the Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk directions repel enemy assaults on a daily basis. Ukrainian defenders use UAVs to destroy enemy equipment even before it reaches the front line.

See more: In wetsuit and with fins across Dniester: man detained on border with Moldova, - State Border Service. PHOTO